BoC Poloz says the Bank has not forgotten about financial vulnerabilities

Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speech

says Canada faces asymmetric risks, as the downside risks are far more dire than the upside ones

says asymmetric risks simplify our risk management problem for the time being

under normal circumstances, we would also be concerned with adding to financial vulnerabilities

we have not forgotten about financial vulnerabilities

we will put more weight on these vulnerabilities in our risk management framework once confident that our primary objective will be met

scenario planning has played a central role in our response to the crisis so far, and i expect that will continue

if we were to misjudge the balance of deflationary and inflationary forces during the recovery, the economy could pick up too much steam and inflation could rise

we are alert to this risk but at present we see the risk of disinflation as more immediate

by April 24, cumulative purchases of assets by the bank stood at c$260 billion, equivalent to well over 10 percent of Canada's GDP

Asset purchases so far have roughly tripled the size of our balance sheet, which began the episode at CAD 120bn



