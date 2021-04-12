BOC Q1 business outlook survey: Future sales +52 vs +48 prior

The quarterly business survey from the Bank of Canada

This is the highest since 2009

Overall business outlook +2.9 vs +1.3 prior (third highest ever, highest since 2018)

Business confidence across all regions has strengthened

"Most businesses are no longer preoccupied with pandemic-related uncertainty"

Nearly two‑thirds of firms indicated their sales have reached or exceeded pre-pandemic levels



Hiring +45 vs +43 prior

Output prices +45 vs +15 prior

Investment intentions +40 vs +26 prior

55% see inflation running above 2%, which is the highest since 2018

Full report



This survey is a big factor in driving BOC policy and communication and (as you can see), it's running very strong now.







What's going to worry them most is that the input and output prices in the survey are both at their highest ever:

Here's what the BOC wrote in the survey though. Note that they mitigate some of the price increases or highlight that they're modest.



