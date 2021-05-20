BOC: Remains concerned about household debt and rapid home price rise

In a future shock, a drop in house prices and incomes would reduce spending, could possibly put stress on financial system

Increase in mortgage debt has exceeded declines in consumer debt

We're concerned now that people may be buying homes because they expect prices to keep climbing

Potential demand for liquidity in bond market is growing faster than what banks can supply in times of high stress

BOC analysis indicates it would take a very large and persistant shock to impair lending from major banks

The financial system review is the BOC's document where they outline and assess vulnerabilities. It's not meant to signal monetary policy changes.







Macklem will hold a press conference at 1500 GMT (11 am ET).

