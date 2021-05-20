BOC: Remains concerned about household debt and rapid home price rise

Comments from the Bank of Canada's financial system review

Macklem
  • In a future shock, a drop in house prices and incomes would reduce spending, could possibly put stress on financial system
  • Increase in mortgage debt has exceeded declines in consumer debt
  • We're concerned now that people may be buying homes because they expect prices to keep climbing
  • Potential demand for liquidity in bond market is growing faster than what banks can supply in times of high stress
  • BOC analysis indicates it would take a very large and persistant shock to impair lending from major banks
The financial system review is the BOC's document where they outline and assess vulnerabilities. It's not meant to signal monetary policy changes.

Macklem will hold a press conference at 1500 GMT (11 am ET).

The review came with a little video:

