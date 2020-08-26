BOC Wilkins: Pandemic reveals limits to Bank of Canada policy

Bank of Canada's Carolyn Wilkins speaking

review of alternative monetary policy options has identified some strengths and weaknesses of different frameworks



so far no single framework dominates on all margins



economic crisis has made it crystal clear that central banks are likely to run out of conventional firepower in a another economic downturn given the low interest rate environment



economic environment has also made it clear that long periods of low interest rates encourage investors to take on a risk that may be excessive: sites high levels of indebtedness



alternative policies for monetary policy framework being reviewed including average inflation targeting, price level targeting, and employment - inflation and dual mandate, nominal GDP growth and level targeting



Bank has also considered raising current 2% inflation target as part of its review



banks review considering more novel criteria like how each framework impacts the distribution of income and wealth as well as how robust the frameworks are in good and bad economic times



existing 2% inflation goal is a clear target, it's simple to see if the central bank has done its job or not



current monetary policy framework is also flexible in terms of how fast the bank can aim to return inflation to target



seeing unconventional monetary policy tools in action during Covid – 19 has put renewed focus on how these tools are impacting both asset prices and decisions on borrowing and lending



monetary policy is ill-equipped to deal with sector specific issues. Central bank should take these issues into account but focused must be on macroeconomy to support sustainable growth and price stability



Lots of options to mull regarding a new inflation framework, but no firm decision. Just a number of ideas.







