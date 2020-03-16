BOC will broadens collateral for its term repo facility, launches CMBs buying program

Bank of Canada takes more steps

The Bank is announcing that it will broaden eligible collateral for its term repo facility to include the full range of collateral eligible under the Standing Liquidity Facility, with the exception of the non-mortgage loan portfolio.





The BOC is also purchasing Canadian Mortgage Bonds (CMBs) "as required" to promote market functioning.











At 1 pm ET, the government of Canada is set to make some large fiscal announcements. That may be combined with a national lockdown, if the rumours are true.

