BOC's Beaudry frets about Canada housing risks and high debt

BOC sees higher chance of housing market correction

Housing market imbalances and high household debt levels have intensified in some respects thanks to pandemic

Sudden influx of investors into housing likely contributed to rapid price gains seen this year

Particularly worrisome that expectations of home prices increases could create disconnect between actual home prices and their more-fundamental levels



As immigration resumes, demand/supply imbalance could worsen

Pace of house prices has picked up again

Household insolvencies are at multi-year lows, few businesses are showing signs of financial stress

I could write 1000 words on housing in Canada but a picture says it all. This is what $1,080,000 will get you in Toronto.









