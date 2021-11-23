BOC's Beaudry frets about Canada housing risks and high debt
Alarm bells sounding from deputy governor Paul Beaudry
- BOC sees higher chance of housing market correction
- Housing market imbalances and high household debt levels have intensified in some respects thanks to pandemic
- Sudden influx of investors into housing likely contributed to rapid price gains seen this year
- Particularly worrisome that expectations of home prices increases could create disconnect between actual home prices and their more-fundamental levels
- As immigration resumes, demand/supply imbalance could worsen
- Pace of house prices has picked up again
- Household insolvencies are at multi-year lows, few businesses are showing signs of financial stress
I could write 1000 words on housing in Canada but a picture says it all. This is what $1,080,000 will get you in Toronto.