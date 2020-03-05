BOC's Carney: FPC looking to address any constraints on financing due to virus

Carney comments

Mark Carney
  • Collective response to virus will be powerful and timely
  • Arsenal includes special liquidity and macroprudential tools along with monetary policy instruments
  • BOE's job is to help firms and households manage shock
Carney is answering questions now, so there may be more to come.
  • We still have a lot of ammunition
  • We have to use space effectively 'if we need to use it, we will use it properly'
  • Key is having resilience in the core of financial system 'that's gold in a crisis
 
