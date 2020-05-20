BOC's Lane: Policy to be 'even more forward looking than usual'

Fiscal policy must do much of the heavy lifting

Sees 'sizeable' rise in Fed and provincial funding needs

Official CPI data may understand real consumer inflation

Likely to be downside pressure on inflation from pandemic

Repeats Q2 GDP decline could be 15-30%

Sees some reasons for optimism, layoffs are concentrated in service sector, where during normal times labor mobility is high

There is a risk that domestic and global recovery could occur in fits and starts

There's been no move in the Canadian dollar on this. The Fed minutes were released at the same time and there's been no reaction there either.

