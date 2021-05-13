BOC's Macklem: We're still quite comfortable with our projections

There's volatility in data, not too worries about jump in US inflation -- it's one month



We expect inflation to rise to around 3% on base effects

A large part of the housing boom is fundamentally driven due to more people spending more time at home. They want more space

Supply is having trouble keeping up with demand

There's no question that low interest rates are part of the equation

Our projections saw an 80-cent Canadian dollar (it's at 0.8230)

If CAD were to continue to strengthen, particularly if it wasn't reflecting better news on the Canadian dollar, that could be a headwind

If CAD 'moves a lot further, that could have a material impact on our outlook and it's something we would have to take account of in our policy'

There is a bit of jawboning for the loonie there and there has been some initial CAD weakness but it begs the question: What are they going to do? More QE is off the table and rates hikes are still some ways away. They could talk about delaying that but I think you would need at least 500 pips more CAD strength to even bring that into play.

