BOC's Macklem: Canada rates will stay very low for a very long time

Reiterates QE will continue until recovery well underway

Very rapid growth of the reopening phase is over

Annual growth to average almost 4% in 2021 and 2022

Economy will still be operating below its potential into 2023

Inflation projected to remain less than 2% into 2023

Inflation is unusually weak



It's tough to take any of these forecasts seriously. Canada is back into a housing boom and keeping rates low forever while driving them down further via QE is a recipe for trouble.

