BOC's Macklem: Canada rates will stay very low for a very long time

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Macklem at a parliamentary committee

  • Reiterates QE will continue until recovery well underway
  • Very rapid growth of the reopening phase is over
  • Annual growth to average almost 4% in 2021 and 2022
  • Economy will still be operating below its potential into 2023
  • Inflation projected to remain less than 2% into 2023
  • Inflation is unusually weak
It's tough to take any of these forecasts seriously. Canada is back into a housing boom and keeping rates low forever while driving them down further via QE is a recipe for trouble.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose