BOC's Macklem: Canada rates will stay very low for a very long time
Comments from Macklem at a parliamentary committee
- Reiterates QE will continue until recovery well underway
- Very rapid growth of the reopening phase is over
- Annual growth to average almost 4% in 2021 and 2022
- Economy will still be operating below its potential into 2023
- Inflation projected to remain less than 2% into 2023
- Inflation is unusually weak
It's tough to take any of these forecasts seriously. Canada is back into a housing boom and keeping rates low forever while driving them down further via QE is a recipe for trouble.