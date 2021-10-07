BOC's Macklem coming up at the top of the hour

His final scheduled appearance before the Oct 27 meeting





Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will speak at the top of the hour to the Council on Froeign Relations.





More appearances could be added but as it stands, this is his last scheduled talk ahead of the Oct 27 meeting. There had been some talk about delaying the taper ahead of the last BOC but I would expect that's off the table now, given the run in oil prices and the market's newfound concern about inflation.



