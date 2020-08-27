BOC's Macklem emphasizes central bank communication in speech
No comments on the outlook for monetary policy
- Central banks need to make a larger effort to spending more time speaking and listening
- May central banks are at the lower bound and that makes it more essential than every that inflation expectations remain anchored
- Independence is vital
There's certainly nothing market moving here. The Canadian dollar has been whipped around along with everything else today but is now flat at 1.3143.