BOC's Macklem emphasizes central bank communication in speech

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

No comments on the outlook for monetary policy

  • Central banks need to make a larger effort to spending more time speaking and listening
  • May central banks are at the lower bound and that makes it more essential than every that inflation expectations remain anchored
  • Independence is vital
There's certainly nothing market moving here. The Canadian dollar has been whipped around along with everything else today but is now flat at 1.3143.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose