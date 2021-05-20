BOC's Macklem: Not as much evidence of home flipping as in 2016-17

Recent rapid price increases in Canadian homes are not normal

House price rises are largely driven by fundamental demand

Supply has simply not been able to pivot to keep up with housing demand

Important parts of the economy remain very weak

We worry about housing but there are about 500,000 jobs that were lost in the pandemic and we have to worry about them too

There are about 200,000 students that have entered the workforce since the pandemic

We expect the rise in inflation will be temporary. Base effects will dissipate

"We have a lot of excess supply in this economy" and that will pull inflation down to target after base effects run off



More to come. There's been nothing here to move the Canadian dollar so far.

