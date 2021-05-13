BOC's Macklem: QE can widen wealth inequality by increasing asset values

Assets that benefit from QE are not distributed evenly across society

Inflation is toughest for poorer Canadians and those on fixed incomes

We are in the sharpest and most unequal economic cycle of our lifetimes

Complete recovery means businesses are confident the pandemic is 'well behind us' and they are looking to add capacity and invest

The topic was on addressing an inclusive economy so these comments are about what you would expect. It's a bit rich though given the size of Canada's QE in the past year. Perhaps though it's a small sign that Macklem will taper rapidly.

