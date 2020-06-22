Macklem Q&A: Says watching real estate market closely

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

More from the Bank of Canada leader:

  • Expects different parts of Canada to be affected in different ways
  • It will be a long time before BOC removes stimulus, isn't discussing it now
  • BOC expects more outbreaks.
  • We've avoided the worst-case scenario but it's going to be a long, slow recovery
The BOC went to great lengths to highlight that its QE program was all about 'market functioning' when it was rolled out. That talk has now disappeared.

