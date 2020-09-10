BOC's Macklem: Uneven recessions tend to be longer and deeper

Recuperation phase to be slow and choppy

Sees inflation well below 2% in the near-term

Doesn't expect rebound to continue at the same pace

QE program to be calibrated to provide needed stimulus

Reiterates that QE will continue until the recovery well underway

Economy will need extraordinary stimulus



The original sin of the BOC's QE program was framing it as a temporary measure to restore market functioning. The bank spent a decade trying to build trust on openness and transparency but it was a lie at the time and it looks worse now that they've moved the goalposts and said it's about stimulus.





USD/CAD has ticked to a marginal new high at 1.3177 after the headlines but there isn't much here to digest and stock markets are falling so that's the driver.

