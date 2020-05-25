BOC's Poloz: Significant monetary stimulus needed in economic rebuilt

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Highlights from Poloz's final speech at the BOC

  • Our policy framework gives us flexibility in the time it takes to get inflation back on target
  • Choosing a policy course can entail a degree of flexibility, allowing inflation to return to target more slowly or quickly than on average
  • For every base-case economic projection, a wide range of possible interest rate paths could ultimately be broadly consistent with the inflation target
That's all she wrote for Poloz. He's a relentless optimist but he's not shaking the boat in his final speech. Happy trails.

