BOC's Poloz to speak alongside fin min (last time he cut rates)

Poloz to speak alongside finance minister Bill Morneau at 11:15 am ET (1515 GMT)





Last week, the Bank of Canada delivered an unscheduled rate cut to bring the overnight rate to 0.75%. In a world that's suddenly turned upside down, that's now the high watermark among developed-world central banks.





Canada is planning some big fiscal support measures today starting with a speech from Trudeau at 1030 am ET (1430 GMT). That will be followed by the appearance with Poloz and Morneau.





Yesterday the BOC released a statement from last week's meeting. It said more could be done and it looks to me like that was teeing up action today.