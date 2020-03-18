BOC's Poloz to speak alongside fin min (last time he cut rates)
Poloz to speak alongside finance minister Bill Morneau at 11:15 am ET (1515 GMT)
Last week, the Bank of Canada delivered an unscheduled rate cut to bring the overnight rate to 0.75%. In a world that's suddenly turned upside down, that's now the high watermark among developed-world central banks.
Canada is planning some big fiscal support measures today starting with a speech from Trudeau at 1030 am ET (1430 GMT). That will be followed by the appearance with Poloz and Morneau.
Yesterday the BOC released a statement from last week's meeting. It said more could be done and it looks to me like that was teeing up action today.
As for the market reaction? I think it's a secondary consideration for Canadian dollar traders as global growth implodes and oil craters. I've been explicitly warning about a pending drop in the loonie for weeks.