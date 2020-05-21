BOC's Poloz: We're in an era where rates are likely to stay low

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Poloz


Pssssst, we've been in an era of low rates for over a decade.

More from the outgoing BOC leader:
  • Rates likely to stay low because of demographic and economic growth reasons
  • Some talk about crisis damage is "a little too dire. It's a little overblown"
  • Says he's relatively optimistic "compared to what the talk is" and situation is tracking close to BOC's best case
  • Really don't think it will be that hard to get back up the hill after crisis
  • We should see a very rapid return of production once the shutdown is over
  • Big question mark of how much debt will go up
Poloz was optimistic on his first day at the BOC and he's going out as an optimist. I respect the consistency but let's just say that his optimism on a number of fronts hasn't exactly borne out, particularly on a rebound in manufacturing and rising business investment.

