BOC's Schembri: Trade war is primary concern, main risk to forecast

Comments from BOC Deputy Lawrency Schembri:



In contrast to global economy, Canadian data since July has surprised on the upside

Canadian economy has a "welcome degree of resilience" to possible negative economic developments

Degree of stimulus remains appropriate

Q2 GDP was 'much stronger' than forecast

Inflation has been 'well behaved' and controlled, economy is operating close to potential

Inverted yield curve is more-likely a sign that investors foresee weaker long-term growth

Economy is clearly past its earlier soft patch, with strong jobs and a rebounding housing market

National accounts data suggests some of the strength in GDP in Q2 could be temporary due to a jump in crude exports while imports were surprisingly weak

Core inflation around 2% in July consistent with the idea that economy's output gap is essentially closed



There is no hint or mention of a rate cut here. The market is pricing in a 40% chance of a cut in October. Unless there is a US-China blowup or data turns south, I don't believe the BOC plans to make a move.





He will take questions after the speech. Watch it live here:



