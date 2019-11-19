BOC's Wilkins: Economy is in 'relatively good place overall'
Comments from BOC Senior Deputy Wilkins
- While policy rate is 1.75% is low, there is still room to maneuver
- BOC also has other options such has extraordinary forward guidance and large-scale asset purchases to help economy weather potential storms
- Higher rates and changes to mortgage rules have cooled housing and household debt but those remain the biggest vulnerabilities
- BOC doesn't forecast a recession but the trade war and high levels of glbal debt could cause increased financial stress around the world
- The global context has worsened, increasing risks to the global expansion and chances of financial stress that could spill over into Canada"
- Stress tests show that Canada's financial system can withstand a severe shock
- Global banking system is more resilient than it was a decade ago
The market is focusing on the line that there is 'room to maneuver'. I don't think she's sending a signal here but any time there is talk of cuts (and QE), that's the kneejerk. USD/CAD touched a session high of 1.3264 from 1.3230 before the comments.