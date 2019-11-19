BOC's Wilkins: Economy is in 'relatively good place overall'

Comments from BOC Senior Deputy Wilkins



While policy rate is 1.75% is low, there is still room to maneuver

BOC also has other options such has extraordinary forward guidance and large-scale asset purchases to help economy weather potential storms

Higher rates and changes to mortgage rules have cooled housing and household debt but those remain the biggest vulnerabilities

BOC doesn't forecast a recession but the trade war and high levels of glbal debt could cause increased financial stress around the world

The global context has worsened, increasing risks to the global expansion and chances of financial stress that could spill over into Canada"

Stress tests show that Canada's financial system can withstand a severe shock

Global banking system is more resilient than it was a decade ago

The market is focusing on the line that there is 'room to maneuver'. I don't think she's sending a signal here but any time there is talk of cuts (and QE), that's the kneejerk. USD/CAD touched a session high of 1.3264 from 1.3230 before the comments.

