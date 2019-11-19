BOC's Wilkins to speak at the top of the hour

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

The Bank of Canada second-in-command to speak

The BOC's Carolyn Wilkins will speak in Montreal at the International Finance Club at the top of the hour (1800 GMT, 1 pm ET).

The topic is the 'measures in place to help safeguard the Canadian financial system in a challenging global environment'. That doesn't sound like something that's going be a big market mover and there's no word on a Q&A (though she usually doesn't shy from them).

USD/CAD has turned around after an early dip and is near the highs of the week. That's despite today's slump in oil.
