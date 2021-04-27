BOE announces sterling liquidity facility with BIS
BOE enters into a facility with BIS to ensure the provision of sterling liquidity during any future periods of market stress
Just one to take note of but I don't think we're seeing any funding issues with regards to the pound at the moment and I certainly don't anticipate to see such drastic shortages in the future as well. But it is what it is. From the BOE:
Under the terms of the facility, the BoE will provide collateralised short-term Sterling liquidity to the BIS. The BIS may use the facility to provide Sterling liquidity to their eligible existing central bank customers.The full release can be found here.
Together with the swap lines the BoE has with a number of central banks, this new facility will provide a further liquidity backstop in Sterling to help ease any potential future strains in funding markets.