BoE Bailey call with financial industry titans - most agree shutting markets will not help
Bank of England
Wall Street Journal report:
- executives from some of biggest asset managers told BoE Governor on Monday that financial markets should close for two weeks
- Bailey held call with senior executives from asset managers including Vanguard, Blackrock, JP Morgan and BNY Mellon
- Majority of participants on call with Bailey said they didn't think shuttering markets would help address deepening crisis from coronavirus
Those bullet points might seem contradictory but I bolded some to hopefully make it clearer.