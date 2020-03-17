BoE Bailey call with financial industry titans - most agree shutting markets will not help

Bank of England

Wall Street Journal report:

executives from some of biggest asset managers told BoE Governor on Monday that financial markets should close for two weeks

Majority of participants on call with Bailey said they didn't think shuttering markets would help address deepening crisis from coronavirus

