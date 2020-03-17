BoE Bailey call with financial industry titans - most agree shutting markets will not help

Wall Street Journal report:

  • executives from some of biggest asset managers told BoE Governor on Monday that financial markets should close for two weeks
  • Bailey held call with senior executives from asset managers including Vanguard, Blackrock, JP Morgan and BNY Mellon
  • Majority of participants on call with Bailey said they didn't think shuttering markets would help address deepening crisis from coronavirus

Those bullet points might seem contradictory but I bolded some to hopefully make it clearer. 


