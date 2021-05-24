BOE Bailey: We have quite an unbalanced recovery

Many companies concerned about cost pressures



Expect some pass-through of course pressures this year



Upside surprise to inflation could require policy action that could take the legs out of the recovery



Focus should be squarely on our primary target of inflation



FYI, the BOE economist Haldane is retiring after the summer.





The GBPUSD is still trading mostly built between its 200 hour moving average of 1.41259 and 100 hour moving average of 1.41596. There was another look above the 100 hour moving average in the NY morning session, but that break failed