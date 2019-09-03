BOE brass set for grilling on Wednesday

BOE to face questions from Treasury committee





Bank of England policymakers will face a fresh round of questions on Wednesday as Brexit dominates headlines.







The event begins at 1315 GMT on Wednesday and features Carney, Haldane, Haskel and Vlieghe who will testify on the inflation report in front of the Treasury Committee.





A new face will chair the hearing as Labour's John Mann takes over as the interim chairman. He's clashed with Carney a number of times in the past, dating back to 2013 when he wondered if the BOE was political motivated to "present a rosier picture" of the economy. Carney responded that he was "more than mildly offended."





The market isn't expecting any moves from the BOE at the Sept 19 meeting but a cut in November is 43% priced in.

