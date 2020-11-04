Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
US major indices open higher led by the NASDAQ index
The GBPUSD price action moving between hourly moving hours in volatile trading
EURUSD tests the 50%/200 hour MA and backs off. The 100 hour and 100 day MA is support below.
The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Gold climbs back above $1,900 as dollar pares gains
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 04 at the 10am NY cut (light one coming up)
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 03 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday November 02 at the 10am NY cut
Look for US dollar buying at the month-end fix
FX option expiries for Friday October 30 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Fed says FOMC meeting will proceed as scheduled
BOE brings forward monetary policy decision on Thursday to 0700 GMT
ECB's de Cos: It is highly likely that ECB could implement new stimulus measures in December
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says desirable for currencies to move in a stable manner
PBOC getting their wish for a lower yuan