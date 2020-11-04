BOE brings forward monetary policy decision on Thursday to 0700 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

It was initially scheduled for 1200 GMT

Just one to take note on the calendar but it won't change the narrative going into the meeting. The BOE is almost certainly going to expand its QE facility this week, with pressure growing on negative rates as the UK economy suffers another hit from 'Lockdown 2'.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose