BoE chief economist says UK inflation likely to hit 5% & November meeting is live

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill remarks reported across the wires (Reuters citing an interview in the Uk financial press). 

  • UK inflation is likely to head higher, close to or above 5% early in 2022
  • Says don't need emergency policy settings like after the pandemic intensified 
GBP has caught a bit of (a very small) bid on the news reports:
Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill remarks reported across the wires (Reuters citing an interview in the Uk financial press). 
BoE Governor Bailiey has been dropping a few well-placed hints of his interest in earlier hikes, this from the weekend just past:And, Reuters polling shows a marked shift in expectations:


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose