BoE chief economist says UK inflation likely to hit 5% & November meeting is live
Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill remarks reported across the wires (Reuters citing an interview in the Uk financial press).
- UK inflation is likely to head higher, close to or above 5% early in 2022
- Says don't need emergency policy settings like after the pandemic intensified
GBP has caught a bit of (a very small) bid on the news reports:
BoE Governor Bailiey has been dropping a few well-placed hints of his interest in earlier hikes, this from the weekend just past: