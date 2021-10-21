BoE chief economist says UK inflation likely to hit 5% & November meeting is live

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill remarks reported across the wires (Reuters citing an interview in the Uk financial press).

UK inflation is likely to head higher, close to or above 5% early in 2022



Says don't need emergency policy settings like after the pandemic intensified

BoE Gov Bailey said despite inflation being temporary will act if a risk to medium-term inflation & expectations

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan & others forecast imminent BoE rate hikes And, Reuters polling shows a marked shift in expectations: BoE Governor Bailiey has been dropping a few well-placed hints of his interest in earlier hikes, this from the weekend just past:








