BOE cuts bank rate by 50 bps from 0.75% to 0.25%

BOE follows the Fed into an emergency rate cut - 11 March 2020





The central bank maintains its gilts purchase target at £435 billion with the corporate bond target also unchanged at £10 billion. Meanwhile, they also announce that they are easing the countercyclical buffer to 0% from 1% previously.





The pound has dropped on the announcement here, though this has been largely priced in already as seen last week here . The BOE policy meeting this month was scheduled for 26 March and I reckon they would not keep rates unchanged at the meeting.



