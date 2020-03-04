BOE Deputy Gov. Broadbent: There may be a role for economic policy to support activity

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Bank of England Deputy Gov. Broadbent speaking

  • There may be a role for economic policy to support activity and the provision of credit as a result of the coronavirus
  • We are in regular and close contact with government officials, and with our peers in other central banks
  • For the monetary policy committee what matters most will be the potential medium-term impact on inflation
  • BOE is monitoring developments, considering response
  • Virus impact on economy will likely be temporary

ForexLive
