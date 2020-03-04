Coming Up!
BOE Deputy Gov. Broadbent: There may be a role for economic policy to support activity
Bank of England Deputy Gov. Broadbent speaking
ForexLive
- There may be a role for economic policy to support activity and the provision of credit as a result of the coronavirus
- We are in regular and close contact with government officials, and with our peers in other central banks
- For the monetary policy committee what matters most will be the potential medium-term impact on inflation
- BOE is monitoring developments, considering response
- Virus impact on economy will likely be temporary
