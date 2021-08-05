BOE Gov. Bailey: BOE does not see a spike in unemployment when furlough scheme ends

He note the lack of headline economic news since May meeting
does not see a spike in unemployment one furlough ski man's
expects unemployment will be around 250K then pre-pandemic levels
there is no evidence of job vacancies and labor market tightness
underlying wage growth near pre-Covid levels
inflation is marked by historical standards
Sees inflation rate driven by higher cost of goods, energy prices and supply constraints
MPC expects price pressures to ease
Judging the stance of monetary policy, the committee will focus on medium-term prospects for inflation and inflation expectations; will not put focus on capacity constraints that are presumed as temporary
the committee be will monitoring evidence of the developments in the labor markets
should economy grow as expected, some modest tightening likely to be needed
Bank rate is the Bank of England's main tool for altering monetary conditions
impact of reducing the stock of BOE assets is uncertain
impact of asset purchases greatest in dysfunctional markets
negative rates are part of the Bank of England toolkit
futures steady state of bank reserves will remain larger than before start of BOE asset purchases
recovery will be bumpy
MPC takes a risk of persistently higher inflation seriously
Good reason to think above target inflation will be temporary