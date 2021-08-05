BOE Gov. Bailey: BOE does not see a spike in unemployment when furlough scheme ends

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Press conference from BOE Bailey

BOE Bailey
  • He note the lack of headline economic news since May meeting
  • does not see a spike in unemployment one furlough ski man's
  • expects unemployment will be around 250K then pre-pandemic levels
  • there is no evidence of job vacancies and labor market tightness
  • underlying wage growth near pre-Covid levels 
  • inflation is marked by historical standards
  • Sees inflation rate driven by higher cost of goods, energy prices and supply constraints
  • MPC expects price pressures to ease
  • Judging the stance of monetary policy, the committee will focus on medium-term prospects for inflation and inflation expectations; will not put focus on capacity constraints that are presumed as temporary
  • the committee be will monitoring evidence of the developments in the labor markets
  • should economy grow as expected, some modest tightening likely to be needed
  • Bank rate is the Bank of England's main tool for altering monetary conditions
  • impact of reducing the stock of BOE assets is uncertain
  • impact of asset purchases greatest in dysfunctional markets
  • negative rates are part of the Bank of England toolkit
  • futures steady state of bank reserves will remain larger than before start of BOE asset purchases
  • recovery will be bumpy
  • MPC takes a risk of persistently higher inflation seriously
  • Good reason to think above target inflation will be temporary
  • Outlook for inflation in jeopardy, 
  • MPC will not hesitate to act
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose