BoE Governor Carney says the Bank of England can still cut rates close to zero
And also the Bank can still use macro-prudential tools
Headlines are the main points from an interview with the Financial Times, link here for more (may be gated):
Central banks low on ammunition to fight recessions, warns Mark Carney
Exclusive: Bank of England governor sees threat of 'liquidity trap' undermining fight on recession
