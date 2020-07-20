BOE Haldane: We are reviewing negative rates
Bank of England's Haldane continues his testimony
- we are reviewing negative rates
- there is less room for monetary maneuver after crisis
- if there was a further negative shock to economy, need to think about further lowering of cost of borrowing
- there are some possible downsides of negative rates
- we could purchase other assets as well
- we have to be mindful of unintended consequences of very low rates
- risks of a low rates are worth taking to keep businesses afloat and workers in jobs
- as we recover from crisis we need to watch very carefully to ensure low rates don't encourage excessive risk taking