BOE Haldane: We are reviewing negative rates

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Bank of England's Haldane continues his testimony

  • we are reviewing negative rates
  • there is less room for monetary maneuver after crisis
  • if there was a further negative shock to economy, need to think about further lowering of cost of borrowing
  • there are some possible downsides of negative rates
  • we could purchase other assets as well
  • we have to be mindful of unintended consequences of very low rates
  • risks of a low rates are worth taking to keep businesses afloat and workers in jobs
  • as we recover from crisis we need to watch very carefully to ensure low rates don't encourage excessive risk taking
