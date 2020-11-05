BoE interest rate and QE decisions due Thursday 05 November 2020 - preview

an extension of the Bank of England’s QE programme by £100bn

we see such an expansion as representing a good balance between too little (£50bn) and too much (200bn)

While negative rates are being considered for inclusion in the Bank’s toolkit, they are unlikely to be available for use until early next year – and even then we don’t expect this policy tool to be deployed.

We expect the Bank to repeat its ECB-style guidance that the MPC “does not intend to tighten monetary policy until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably”.