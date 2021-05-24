BOE members testify to Parliament

Headlines from the prepared texts being released now

BOE Bailey, Cunliffe, Saunders and Haldane testifying to Parliament. The GPBUSD is trading at 1.4158 at the start of the testimony





Bailey:

May be circumstances for rates to go negative



MPC does not currently think negative rates will be needed



transitory CPI developments should have few direct implications for inflation over the medium-term



current guidance on QE unwind is too prescriptive



the important evidence will be on the impact of unemployment one for low is removed



emphasizes the guidance that we will not tightening policy until we have clear evidence that progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity



scale of corporate insolvencies as we emerge from the pandemic an important indicator

my view is that risks are two-sided

Saunders: considering the state of the economy, it is important to focus on the level of GDP not just the growth rate



broadly agrees with the guidance given by the Bank of England in May



cost pressures in global goods markets overstate the likely path of overall CPI inflation in the UK



UK CPI likely to continue to be restrained for some time by spare capacity in the labor market, with relatively weak underlying wage growth and subdued service sector inflation



main upside risk to Outlook for activity probably are from a greater rundown of household savings



downside risks from the rising corporate debt and the prospect of higher corporate borrowing costs



global Covid cases possibility could way on UK firms hiring and investment decisions.

Cunliffe: