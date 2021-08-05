BoE policy meeting we might hear how stimulus will be dialled back

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting is Thursday 5 August 2021

Decision and minutes will be published at 110GMT.

Previews earlier:

The Bank of England began a formal review back in February on how to start tightening policy. Indications from officials are the results will be published before the end of 2021. There are some analysts thinking it may well come today.





Do note, if the review is published today it a not meant to be a signal of imminent tightening. The review will be the "how" of coordinating interest rates and sales from its holdings of government bonds. The review is mean at guidance on its plans NOT to signal an imminent change in policy.





Something to be aware if headlines hit on the "how' that may be confused with actual moves.







