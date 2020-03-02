BOE says it will take all needed steps to protect stability

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The message from central banks around the world is quite clear at this stage

This is a headline out of the blue, being cited by Bloomberg with not much other details for now. But after the Fed and BOJ statements since the end of last week, I'm not too surprised. The message to the market is clear, be prepared for stimulus measures.
ForexLive

