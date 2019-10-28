BOE Tenreyro: Exchange rates continue to have important effects on export volumes
Makes no comments on outlook for UK monetary policy
The BOE Silvana Tenreyro is giving a speech in London, but she does not make comments on outlook for UK monetary policy. She does say, however:
- Simple macroeconomic estimates of effects of trade barriers probably underestimate effect of tariffs
- Even for large economies such as the US microeconomic effects on trade barriers are likely to be damaging to growth
- Exchange rates continue to have important effects on export volumes
- She does not discuss current policy or Brexit