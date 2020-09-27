BoE Tenreyro says the evidence on negative rates is encouraging
A weekend report in the UK Telegraph - interview with Silvana Tenreyro, member of the monetary policy committee at the Bank of England.
Silvana Tenreyro
“We have been discussing our toolkit in recent months, including how effective negative rates might be in the current context ... The evidence has been encouraging.”
On other central banks that have already gone sub zero (such as the BOJ, ECB):
"There has been almost full pass-through of negative rates into lending rates in most countries."