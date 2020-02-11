BOE testifies in London: Rates are going to be relatively low for the foreseeable future

We expect interest rates are going to be relatively low for the foreseeable future



Upward adjustments to interest rates are likely to be modest



Low interest rate environment is putting is some pressure on it UK bank margins but should be kept in perspective



Deep structural issues driving low rates



Low interest rate environment ads to governments and fiscal capacity



Public infrastructure and corporate investment will be necessary to get UK out of low growth, low interest rate environment



BOE conscious of risks of asset bubbles from low rates



Debatable whether global financial markets have priced in lower long-term growth rates as well as lower interest rates, but this is less so in the UK bias



we should be providing some stimulus to bring UK economy back to trend rate of growth



market curve in the January predicts some loosening of policy, but this would lead to inflation being a little above target



The GBPUSD has moved lower through the comments from Carney (and Powell for that matter). Technically (at 11:08 AM ET/1608 GMT), the GBPUSD has moved down toward the 100 hour MA at 1.29359. The low has reached 1.30405 on the correction lower.