BOE testifies in London: Rates are going to be relatively low for the foreseeable future

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Highlights from BOE's Carney as he speaks before Lords committee

  • We expect interest rates are going to be relatively low for the foreseeable future
  • Upward adjustments to interest rates are likely to be modest
  • Low interest rate environment is putting is some pressure on it UK bank margins but should be kept in perspective
  • Deep structural issues driving low rates
  • Low interest rate environment ads to governments and fiscal capacity
  • Public infrastructure and corporate investment will be necessary to get UK out of low growth, low interest rate environment
  • BOE conscious of risks of asset bubbles from low rates
  • Debatable whether global financial markets have priced in lower long-term growth rates as well as lower interest rates, but this is less so in the UK bias 
  • we should be providing some stimulus to bring UK economy back to trend rate of growth
  • market curve in the January predicts some loosening of policy, but this would lead to inflation being a little above target
The GBPUSD has moved lower through the comments from Carney (and Powell for that matter).  Technically (at 11:08 AM ET/1608 GMT), the GBPUSD has moved down toward the 100 hour MA at 1.29359. The low has reached 1.30405 on the correction lower.

Him him Highlights from BOE's Carney as he speaks before Lords committee
  • friction from end of Brexit transaction will heart productivity in short-term
  • if no postelection bounce, BOE may add more stimulus
  • financial spillover from China coronavirus looks containable
  • still very, very early days to judge coronavirus impact on economy
  • much of the lost output from pandemics tend to be recovered in subsequent quarters
  • economic impact of coronavirus already bigger than SARS

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose