BOE: UK banking system remains resilient to a wide range of possible economic outcomes
BOE releases its latest financial stability report - 11 December 2020
- Financial system has reflected the resilience that has been built up since the global financial crisis
- FPC expects banks to use all elements of capital buffers as necessary, to continue to support the economy
Nothing that really stands out as this pertains more to remarks on the banking/financial system. The full report can be found here.