BOE's Bailey: BOE could do more QE in June

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, comments via Bloomberg TV

  • BOE not ruling anything out on further measures, keeping all options open
  • We're nowhere near using negative rates
  • Doesn't want to overdraw the distinction between BOE policy and open-ended QE
See here for global coronavirus case data
This is consistent with his comments from earlier here, in that the central bank is mainly adopting a wait-and-see approach on how the UK government is going about lockdown measures before committing to any further policy changes.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose