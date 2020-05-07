BOE's Bailey: BOE could do more QE in June
BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, comments via Bloomberg TV
- BOE not ruling anything out on further measures, keeping all options open
- We're nowhere near using negative rates
- Doesn't want to overdraw the distinction between BOE policy and open-ended QE
This is consistent with his comments from earlier here, in that the central bank is mainly adopting a wait-and-see approach on how the UK government is going about lockdown measures before committing to any further policy changes.