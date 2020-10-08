BOE's Bailey: Does not expect second virus wave to have same economic impact as in the spring

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, via the Yorkshire Post

Bailey
  • Coronavirus second wave will obviously add to economic uncertainty
  • Some sectors of the economy need further support for the recovery
  • Some parts of the economy will face structural change due to the pandemic
  • It is in the interests of UK and EU to get a Brexit deal
The headline comment is perhaps the only notable one, as it solidifies a view that Bailey does not expect another nationwide lockdown in the UK.

He is due to speak later today as well at 0725 GMT (for about 55 minutes), participating in a panel discussion on the impact of the coronavirus on banking stability.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose