BOE's Bailey: Does not expect second virus wave to have same economic impact as in the spring
Comments by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, via the Yorkshire Post
- Coronavirus second wave will obviously add to economic uncertainty
- Some sectors of the economy need further support for the recovery
- Some parts of the economy will face structural change due to the pandemic
- It is in the interests of UK and EU to get a Brexit deal
The headline comment is perhaps the only notable one, as it solidifies a view that Bailey does not expect another nationwide lockdown in the UK.
He is due to speak later today as well at 0725 GMT (for about 55 minutes), participating in a panel discussion on the impact of the coronavirus on banking stability.