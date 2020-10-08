BOE's Bailey: Does not expect second virus wave to have same economic impact as in the spring

Coronavirus second wave will obviously add to economic uncertainty

Some sectors of the economy need further support for the recovery

Some parts of the economy will face structural change due to the pandemic

It is in the interests of UK and EU to get a Brexit deal

The headline comment is perhaps the only notable one, as it solidifies a view that Bailey does not expect another nationwide lockdown in the UK.





He is due to speak later today as well at 0725 GMT (for about 55 minutes), participating in a panel discussion on the impact of the coronavirus on banking stability.