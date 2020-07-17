BOE's Bailey: Financial markets indicate interest rates will stay very low

A token remark from Bailey

Nothing more being said so far but as mentioned earlier here, this may not be the platform where he communicates much about policy in general. I'll keep an eye out for anything relevant but this may be all there is from Bailey today.
