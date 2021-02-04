BOE's Bailey: If outlook for inflation weakens, MPC will take whatever action necessary

Bailey's press conference:

Outlook remains unusually uncertain for economy

We will move to the future with multi-dimensional choices on what tools to use

On negative rates, there are a range of views on MPC on how PRA should respond

Economic outlook risks have become more two-sided

It's not easy to reach a firm view on how much UK households will release savings built during the pandemic

Don't take any signal from negative rate preparations

Q4 GDP numbers have turned out stronger than expected

My message to markets is don not read future MPC decisions based on toolbox moves

We haven't talked about the lower limit for the reversal rate

Bailey: It appears there is very high leverage among retail investors in the US and elsewhere

Retail brokerage platforms have to be ready for margin calls

We are now working on question of how we would structure a bond portfolio to achieve climate objectives

Gilt yields are above 1% for the first time since Nov and sterling is at the highs of the day.

Ramsden: We are very much on track to complete QE programme by year-end

We do need to slow the pace of QE purchases at some point



There are a handful of hawkish takeaways from the Bank of England today. There's been a clear walk-back from negative rate talk as the economy weathers the pandemic better than anticipated.





