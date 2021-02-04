BOE's Bailey: If outlook for inflation weakens, MPC will take whatever action necessary

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Bailey's press conference:

  • Outlook remains unusually uncertain for economy
  • We will move to the future with multi-dimensional choices on what tools to use
  • On negative rates, there are a range of views on MPC on how PRA should respond
  • Economic outlook risks have become more two-sided
  • It's not easy to reach a firm view on how much UK households will release savings built during the pandemic
  • Don't take any signal from negative rate preparations
  • Q4 GDP numbers have turned out stronger than expected
  • My message to markets is don not read future MPC decisions based on toolbox moves
  • We haven't talked about the lower limit for the reversal rate
  • Bailey: It appears there is very high leverage among retail investors in the US and elsewhere
  • Retail brokerage platforms have to be ready for margin calls
  • We are now working on question of how we would structure a bond portfolio to achieve climate objectives
Gilt yields are above 1% for the first time since Nov and sterling is at the highs of the day.

Ramsden:
  • We are very much on track to complete QE programme by year-end
  • We do need to slow the pace of QE purchases at some point
There are a handful of hawkish takeaways from the Bank of England today. There's been a clear walk-back from negative rate talk as the economy weathers the pandemic better than anticipated.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose