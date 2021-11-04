BOE's Bailey: It was a very close call today

Inflation expectations for 2-3 years out have risen less than short-term measures

MPC judged medium-term inflation expectations still well anchored and will monitor closely

What happens to energy prices is very uncertain, there are material risks around it

Energy prices tend to go up and then back down again, not stay permanently high

The longer the period of above-target inflation, the greater the chance it translates into expectations



Our inflation framework recognizes there will be occasions when inflation will depart from target due to shocks

Unemployment not expected to rise materially in near term but high degree of uncertainty

I would caution against views on the scale of the increase in the bank rate that would be likely to push inflation below target

Services price inflation is in line with historical average. The overshoot is in goods pricing

We have not had any official labour market data that post-dates the end of the furlough scheme

No member of the MPC, including myself gave any commitment about this meeting

It was a very close call today

We are in a situation where calls are close and quite hard

We never said we would act in a particular meeting

Ramsden: We want to draw attention to how the market rate curve has risen further recently. That would pull inflation further below target at the end of the forecast period

Broadbent: Outlook for energy prices is key to rate decision, it makes the decision hard

Broadbent: We saw inflation at 5% after financial crisis and it was transitory. I expect the same

My warnings on rates were very clear but they were conditional



