BOE's Bailey: It was a very close call today

Comments from the Bank of England leader

  • Inflation expectations for 2-3 years out have risen less than short-term measures
  • MPC judged medium-term inflation expectations still well anchored and will monitor closely
  • What happens to energy prices is very uncertain, there are material risks around it
  • Energy prices tend to go up and then back down again, not stay permanently high
  • The longer the period of above-target inflation, the greater the chance it translates into expectations
  • Our inflation framework recognizes there will be occasions when inflation will depart from target due to shocks
  • Unemployment not expected to rise materially in near term but high degree of uncertainty
  • I would caution against views on the scale of the increase in the bank rate that would be likely to push inflation below target
  • Services price inflation is in line with historical average. The overshoot is in goods pricing
  • We have not had any official labour market data that post-dates the end of the furlough scheme
  • No member of the MPC, including myself gave any commitment about this meeting
  • It was a very close call today
  • We are in a situation where calls are close and quite hard
  • We never said we would act in a particular meeting
  • Ramsden: We want to draw attention to how the market rate curve has risen further recently. That would pull inflation further below target at the end of the forecast period
  • Broadbent: Outlook for energy prices is key to rate decision, it makes the decision hard
  • Broadbent: We saw inflation at 5% after financial crisis and it was transitory. I expect the same
  • My warnings on rates were very clear but they were conditional
