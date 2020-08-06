BOE's Bailey: Negative rates are in the toolbox, but that is not the current plan

Comments by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey





Please don't think we are about to use negative rates

We are not taking a strong signal from the recovery so far for what happens next

We could do more QE, new forms of forward guidance

Risks are skewed to the downside

Further stimulus would depend on downside risks coming to fruition

Faster economic data gives only a partial picture of the economy

Brexit deal failure is part of downside risks, but virus is the biggest issue for now

Bailey is making a firm plea to markets not to price in the possibility for negative rates just yet but his remarks on the economy sort of says otherwise.





Despite a slightly positive tone from the rate statement earlier, Bailey is walking that back by saying they are not taking much from recent data and that risks are largely skewed to the downside. As such, the potential for negative rates is a strong case to consider.





The pound is still sitting a little higher with cable at 1.3175 currently near session highs, but there's two ways to really look at it.





On one side, Bailey is making it clear that they are not considering negative rates for now. On the other side, they are getting the market accustomed to talk about the issue as it is a likely possibility considering how the economic trajectory may play out.





Update: This is becoming a bit of an odd habit but the BOE seems to just be opening up their press conferences for a select few people, before releasing the details later. Mind you, this means that there is no press conference later as it has already been conducted. The link has just been shared via the press office This is becoming a bit of an odd habit but the BOE seems to just be opening up their press conferences for a select few people, before releasing the details later. Mind you, this means that there is no press conference later as it has already been conducted. The link has just been shared via the press office here



