BOE's Bailey says will have to consider some reform of non-bank sector after COVID

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the BOE leader:

  • Banking sector can aid recovery by continuing to lend
  • BOE has to provide action to address issues in non-bank finance sector
There's nothing market-moving here.

More:
  • There will be elements of a faster-than-usual economic recovery as government lifts restrictions
  • There will be greater degree of natural caution by people after the lockdown ends
  • We see elements of the recovery starting
