BOE's Bailey says will have to consider some reform of non-bank sector after COVID
Comments from the BOE leader:
- Banking sector can aid recovery by continuing to lend
- BOE has to provide action to address issues in non-bank finance sector
There's nothing market-moving here.
More:
- There will be elements of a faster-than-usual economic recovery as government lifts restrictions
- There will be greater degree of natural caution by people after the lockdown ends
- We see elements of the recovery starting