BOE's Bailey speaking but headlines are tame
Speaking on the future of financial servicesBOEs Bailey speaking on the future financial services and his comments are limited in scope regarding policy or the economy:
- We cannot have eight world where financial innovation gets a free pass to ignore the public interest
- This requires early engagement, something we are seeking to do on digital currency
- There will inevitably be elements of tough love in such a process and some disappointed ambitions
- stablecoins must therefore promise, credibly and consistently, to be fully interchangeable with existing forms of money
Bailey is not a huge fan of crypto