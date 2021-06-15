BOE's Bailey speaking but headlines are tame

Speaking on the future of financial services

We cannot have eight world where financial innovation gets a free pass to ignore the public interest



This requires early engagement, something we are seeking to do on digital currency



There will inevitably be elements of tough love in such a process and some disappointed ambitions



stablecoins must therefore promise, credibly and consistently, to be fully interchangeable with existing forms of money

Bailey is not a huge fan of crypto

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

BOEs Bailey speaking on the future financial services and his comments are limited in scope regarding policy or the economy: