BOE's Bailey: Sunak's latest spending plans are 'very sensible'
BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, remarks
- Need to plan our way out of this level of borrowing over time
- Very important that government has put furlough measures in place to help lower income workers
Suddenly, fiscal discipline is all the rage again after Sunak presented the latest OBR forecasts yesterday, but we all know that this is just all for the optics. We'll be here talking about the same thing and going through the same steps again in the next crisis.